High pressure will remain in control of the weather today ahead of cold front that will move through the region tomorrow dropping temperatures and bringing the opportunity for showers and storms. Behind the front temperatures will remain chilly. A reinforcing cold front next week will drop temperatures even further.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70 degrees. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 a.m. Low around 54 degrees. South wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 p.m., then a chance of showers. High near 63 degrees. South wind 6 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56 degrees.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42 degrees.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 46 degrees ; noon, 64 degrees; and 5 p.m., 67 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:22 a.m.
Sunset: 6:38 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 92 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.