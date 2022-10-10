High pressure will control the weather into mid week. A significant cold front will push through Thursday bringing the opportunity for showers. Colder than normal temperatures are expected for the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 68 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 miles-per-hour in the morning.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46 degrees. Light south wind.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70 degrees. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: Showers, mainly after 8 pm. Low around 54 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers. High near 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Thursday night: Showers likely before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55 degrees.
Friday night: Patchy frost after 3 a.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 33 degrees.
Saturday: Areas of frost. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 59 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42 degrees.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 42 degrees; noon, 61 degrees; and 5 p.m., 66 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:21 a.m.
Sunset: 6:39 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 97 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.