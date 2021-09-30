Seasonal temperatures will occur as the calendar changes from September to October. Weather will remain dry through the first half of the weekend. The chance for showers will increase Sunday and into Monday when a plume of warmer and moister air streams into the commonwealth.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 68 degrees. Calm wind becoming west around 5 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: Patchy fog after 4 a.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 42 degrees. Calm wind.
Tomorrow: Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 72 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Showers likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 72 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Sunday night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 40 degrees; noon, 60 degrees; and 5 p.m., 66 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:11 a.m.
Sunset: 6:55 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 27 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.