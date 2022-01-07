Expect sunny and seasonal temperatures today. Freezing rain and icy conditions will develop overnight and remain through tomorrow morning when it will change over to rain. Temperatures will drop and another period of lake-effect snow will develop Monday. Cold temperatures with single digit wind chills will remain in place Monday through Tuesday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 32 degrees. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: Freezing rain and sleet likely after 1 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 22 degrees. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tomorrow: Rain and sleet. High near 42 degrees. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New sleet accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 10 p.m., then a slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 27 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 22 degrees.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 12 degrees.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35 degrees.
Wednesday night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 13 degrees; noon, 26 degrees; and 5 p.m., 39 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:38 a.m.
Sunset: 5:04 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 48 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.