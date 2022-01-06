Chilly weather returns, with some snow showers possible.

Today: A chance of snow showers, mainly in the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26 degrees. West wind 10 to 15 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tonight: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11 degrees. West wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 32 degrees. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tomorrow night: Snow showers likely, possibly mixed with freezing rain and sleet overnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 22 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday: Rain or freezing rain, becoming all rain in the afternoon. High near 42 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent.

Sunday night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Extended Forecast

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 25 degrees.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10 degrees.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 24 degrees.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 13 degrees.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 34 degrees.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 19 degrees; noon, 24 degrees, and 5 p.m., 23 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:39 a.m.

Sunset: 5:02 p.m.

Moon: Waxing crescent with 28 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

