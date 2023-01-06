Cooler conditions will close out the week. An upper level trough will bring the opportunity for snow through today and tomorrow. Drier conditions will be in place for the start of the work week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Isolated snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 35 degrees. West wind 7 to 9 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23 degrees. West wind 3 to 7 mph.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of rain showers after 1 p.m., mixing with snow after 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 39 degrees. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: Snow showers likely before 10 p.m., then snow showers likely, possibly mixed with freezing rain between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m., then a chance of snow showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 40 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41 degrees.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 43 degrees.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 31 degrees; noon, 33 degrees; and 5 p.m., 33 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:39 a.m.
Sunset: 5:02 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 100 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.