Light snow will arrive tonight, with little accumulation.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of snow late in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 29 degrees. West wind 6 to 13 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight: Snow, mainly overnight. Low around 18 degrees. West wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Tomorrow: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24 degrees. West wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A chance of snow showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 33 degrees.
Saturday night: Freezing rain likely overnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Rain or freezing rain, becoming all rain in the afternoon. High near 45 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12 degrees.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 23 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 21 degrees; noon, 27 degrees, and 5 p.m., 27 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:39 a.m.
Sunset: 5:01 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 18 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.