An upper level trough will continue moving through the state today. Temperatures will be more seasonal and there will be a possibility for snow showers today.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Snow, mainly before 10 a.m., then a chance of snow showers after 1 p.m. High near 38 degrees. West wind 7 to 10 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37 degrees. West wind 6 to 8 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40 degrees.
Sunday night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45 degrees.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 31 degrees ; noon, 36 degrees; and 5 p.m., 36 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:39 a.m.
Sunset: 5:01 p.m.
Moon: Full moon with 100 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.