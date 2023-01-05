An upper level trough will continue moving through the state today. Temperatures will be more seasonal and there will be a possibility for snow showers today.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Snow, mainly before 10 a.m., then a chance of snow showers after 1 p.m. High near 38 degrees. West wind 7 to 10 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37 degrees. West wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40 degrees.

Sunday night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Extended Forecast

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44 degrees.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45 degrees.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40 degrees.

Local Forecast

The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 31 degrees ; noon, 36 degrees; and 5 p.m., 36 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:39 a.m.

Sunset: 5:01 p.m.

Moon: Full moon with 100 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.

