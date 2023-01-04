An upper level trough will move through the state later this week bringing a return to more normal temperatures by the weekend remaining through early next week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47 degrees. West wind 6 to 9 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: A chance of rain showers after 1 a.m., mixing with snow after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: A chance of snow showers, mainly before 7 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38 degrees. West wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: A chance of rain and snow showers after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 39 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 40 degrees ; noon, 46 degrees; and 5 p.m., 44 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:39 a.m.
Sunset: 5 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 98 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.