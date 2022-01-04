Mild, mainly quiet and dry weather is expected to continue today, before a significant chance of snowfall tomorrow.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of showers later in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44 degrees. South wind 6 to 14 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight: A slight chance of rain and snow showers early in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20 degrees. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 30 degrees. West wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: Snow, mainly late in the evening. Low around 18 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Friday: Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 15 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 33 degrees.
Saturday night: A chance of snow showers and freezing rain overnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Sunday: Rain showers, snow showers, and freezing rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 46 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of rain showers, snow showers, and freezing rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 29 degrees; noon, 40 degrees, and 5 p.m, 40 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:39 a.m.
Sunset: 5:00 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 10 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.