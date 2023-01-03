Unsettled conditions will continue through today as moisture laden fronts cross through the region. Gradually cooler conditions will arrive by the end of the week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. High near 61 degrees. South wind 3 to 6 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m., then a chance of showers between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. Low around 42 degrees. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 50 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of rain showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: A chance of rain and snow showers before 8 a.m., then a chance of snow showers between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: A chance of rain and snow showers after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of rain and snow showers before 8 p.m., then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday: A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 39 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 40 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 56 degrees ; noon, 60 degrees; and 5 p.m., 60 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:39 a.m.
Sunset: 4:59 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 95 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.