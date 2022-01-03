Mild weather is expected throughout the first week of 2022.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 40 degrees. Southwest wind 3 to 6 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees. Light southeast wind.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42 degrees. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Thursday: A chance of snow in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 32 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday night: Snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 19 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: A chance of snow before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11 degrees.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 33 degree.
Saturday night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday: A chance of rain showers, snow showers, and freezing rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 19 degrees; noon, 31 degrees, and 5 p.m., 35 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:39 a.m.
Sunset: 4:59 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 4 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.