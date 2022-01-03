Mild weather is expected throughout the first week of 2022.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Sunny, with a high near 40 degrees. Southwest wind 3 to 6 miles-per-hour.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees. Light southeast wind.

Tomorrow: A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42 degrees. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tomorrow night: A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Thursday: A chance of snow in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 32 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Thursday night: Snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 19 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Extended Forecast

Friday: A chance of snow before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11 degrees.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 33 degree.

Saturday night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday: A chance of rain showers, snow showers, and freezing rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 19 degrees; noon, 31 degrees, and 5 p.m., 35 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:39 a.m.

Sunset: 4:59 p.m.

Moon: Waxing crescent with 4 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

