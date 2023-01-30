An active system will bring the change for snow then mixed precipitation overnight tonight. Conditions will dry out tomorrow with near seasonal temperatures ahead of a second system that will move in for Friday dropping temperatures and increasing the chances for snow.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 29 degrees. West wind 6 to 8 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Snow showers likely before 1 a.m., then a slight chance of snow showers and freezing rain between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20 degrees. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. Little or no ice accumulation expected. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 29 degrees. West wind 6 to 8 mph.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of light snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15 degrees. West wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 29 degrees. West wind around 8 mph.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38 degrees.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15 degrees.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 21 degrees.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 3 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 24 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19 degrees.
Sunday: A chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 41 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Outlook
Temperatures forecast for the area today: 7 a.m., 21 degrees; noon, 28 degrees; and 5 p.m., 28 degrees
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:25
Sunset: 5:29
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 77 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.