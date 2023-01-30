An active system will bring the change for snow then mixed precipitation overnight tonight. Conditions will dry out tomorrow with near seasonal temperatures ahead of a second system that will move in for Friday dropping temperatures and increasing the chances for snow.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 29 degrees. West wind 6 to 8 miles-per-hour.

Tonight: Snow showers likely before 1 a.m., then a slight chance of snow showers and freezing rain between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20 degrees. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. Little or no ice accumulation expected. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 29 degrees. West wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tomorrow night: A slight chance of light snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15 degrees. West wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 29 degrees. West wind around 8 mph.

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38 degrees.

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15 degrees.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 21 degrees.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 3 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 24 degrees.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19 degrees.

Sunday: A chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 41 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Local Outlook

Temperatures forecast for the area today: 7 a.m., 21 degrees; noon, 28 degrees; and 5 p.m., 28 degrees

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:25

Sunset: 5:29

Moon: Waxing gibbous with 77 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.

