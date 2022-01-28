A pattern change will bring a warming trend to start the month of February, with strong precipitation expected for the middle of the week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33 degrees.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16 degrees.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 40 degrees.
Tomorrow night: A chance of rain and snow showers before 1 a.m., then a chance of rain showers, snow showers, and freezing rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday: Rain showers, snow showers, and freezing rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 43 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Wednesday night: Showers. Low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Thursday: Rain and snow showers. High near 46 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 14 degrees; noon, 27 degrees; and 5 p.m., 29 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:25 a.m.
Sunset: 5:30 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with one percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.