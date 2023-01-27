A building ridge is expected off of the East Coast this week. There is a chance of snow showers mid-week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers after 7 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 40 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tonight: Cloudy, with a low around 22 degrees.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29 degrees.
Tomorrow night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Wednesday: A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 31 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17 degrees.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 32 degrees; noon, 37 degrees; and 5 p.m., 38 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:26 a.m.
Sunset: 5:28 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 68% of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.