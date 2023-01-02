A warm front will be in control of weather conditions early in the week. Expect well above normal temperatures and the chance of showers and storms today and tomorrow. Another system will move through Thursday lowering temperatures and bringing an opportunity for some snow showers.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Rain, mainly before 2 p.m. High near 63 degrees. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Tonight: Showers. Low around 52 degrees. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. High near 61 degrees. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m., then a chance of showers between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50 degrees.
Thursday night: A chance of snow showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40 degrees.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 47 degrees ; noon, 57 degrees; and 5 p.m., 61 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:39 a.m.
Sunset: 4:58 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 89 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.