A northerly flow of cold air will continue pushing through the state today bringing more seasonable temperatures. Temperatures will moderate some by midweek as high pressure moves off the east coast.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 30 degrees. North wind 6 to 9 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 19 degrees. West wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 40 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the morning.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees.
Wednesday: A chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 33 degrees.
Thursday night: Snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Friday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13 degrees.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 32 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 19 degrees; noon, 25 degrees; and 5 p.m., 26 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:27 a.m.
Sunset: 5:10 p.m
Moon phase: Waxing crescent with one percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.