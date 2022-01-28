The storm moving up the East Coast will direct arctic air back into the area with very cold temperatures and frigid wind chills today. A pattern change will bring a noticeable warming trend to start the month.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 17 degrees. Wind chill values as low as -10 degrees. Northwest wind 8 to 14 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 1 degrees. Wind chill values as low as -10 degrees. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of snow showers after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 25 degrees. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of snow showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 40 degrees.
Tuesday night: A chance of rain and snow showers before 1 a.m., then a chance of rain showers, snow showers and freezing rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday: Rain showers, snow showers and freezing rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 43 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Wednesday night: Showers. Low around 32 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Thursday: Rain and snow showers. High near 46 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 5 degrees; noon, 14 degrees; and 5 p.m., 14 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:27 a.m.
Sunset: 5:27 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 10 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.