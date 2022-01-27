There is a possibility of light snow this morning. Temperatures will be close to normal. A developing winter coastal storm will track to the north off the eastern seaboard and is not expected to impact Progressland weather. A pattern change toward milder temperatures is forecast to start the month of February.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of light snow before 8 a.m., then a slight chance of snow showers after 8 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 28 degrees. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 7 miles-per-hour in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tonight: A chance of snow showers, mainly before 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4 degrees. Wind chill values as low as -5 degrees. North wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 19 degrees. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 0 degrees.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 24 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 32 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 16 degrees.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38 degrees.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees.
Wednesday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 20 degrees; noon, 26 degrees; and 5 p.m., 25 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:28 a.m.
Sunset: 5:26 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 19 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.