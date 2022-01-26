Temperatures will remain cold today. Another shot of Arctic air and the chance for snow will move in for the upcoming weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 28 degrees. Wind chill values as low as zero. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 miles-per-hour in the morning.
Tonight: A chance of light snow, mainly after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 20 degrees. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tomorrow: A chance of light snow before 1p.m., then snow likely between 1p.m. and 2 p.m., then a chance of light snow after 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 28 degrees. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of snow before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 19 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 1 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 24 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9 degrees.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 30 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 14 degrees.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., -1 degrees; noon, 21 degrees; and 5 p.m., 27 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:29 a.m.
Sunset: 5:25 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 29 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.