Temperatures will remain cold today. Another shot of Arctic air and the chance for snow will move in for the upcoming weekend.

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 28 degrees. Wind chill values as low as zero. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 miles-per-hour in the morning.

Tonight: A chance of light snow, mainly after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 20 degrees. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Tomorrow: A chance of light snow before 1p.m., then snow likely between 1p.m. and 2 p.m., then a chance of light snow after 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 28 degrees. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tomorrow night: A slight chance of snow before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 19 degrees.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 1 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 24 degrees.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9 degrees.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 30 degrees.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 14 degrees.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38 degrees.

Local Report

The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., -1 degrees; noon, 21 degrees; and 5 p.m., 27 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:29 a.m.

Sunset: 5:25 p.m.

Moon: Waning gibbous with 29 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.

