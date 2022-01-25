Temperatures will remain below seasonal averages for the next couple days thanks to an upper-level trough that will allow cold air to remain in place. Conditions will be mostly dry. Another cold front will approach Friday and is expected to interact with a low off the east coast to bring periods of snow Friday and early Saturday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 21 degrees. Wind chill values as low as 0 degrees. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 miles-per-hour in the morning.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around -2 degrees. Calm wind.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 28 degrees. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Friday: Snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 33 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Friday night: A chance of snow showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 23 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 3 degrees.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 24 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11 degrees.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 5 degrees; noon, 17 degrees: and 5 p.m., 17 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:30 a.m.
Sunset: 5:23 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 40 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.