Snow showers will linger across the region’s higher elevations throughout the weekend with additional minor accumulations likely. Temperatures trend milder over the weekend with mixed precipitation possible on Sunday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Snow likely, mainly before 1 p.m., then a chance of snow showers after 4 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 34 degrees. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 23 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Tonight: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees. West wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of snow showers before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32 degrees. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: A chance of snow showers, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38 degrees. Breezy.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: A chance of rain or freezing rain before 1 p.m., then a chance of rain showers. Cloudy, with a high near 40 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of rain showers before 1 a.m., then a chance of rain or freezing rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday: A chance of rain or freezing rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday night: A chance of rain or freezing rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 30 degrees ; noon, 34 degrees; and 5 p.m., 33 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:30 a.m.
Sunset: 5:23 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 28 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.