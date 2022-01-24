Temperatures today will be seasonable but will drop beginning tonight through tomorrow thanks to a reinforcing shot of arctic air that will filter in.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of snow showers or flurries before 7 a.m., then a chance of snow showers between 7 a.m. and noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30 degrees. West wind 7 to 9 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4 degrees. West wind 5 to 7 mph.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 20 degrees. West wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around -4 degrees.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 27 degrees.
Thursday night: A chance of snow showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 22 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6 degrees.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 29 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 24 degrees; noon, 27 degrees: and 5 p.m., 24 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:30 a.m.
Sunset: 5:21 p.m.
Moon: Last quarter. Waning gibbous with 51 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.