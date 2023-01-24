A winter storm will impact the region today with snow and mixed precipitation resulting in hazardous and difficult travel. Snow showers will linger behind the storm with minor accumulations likely in the higher elevations through tomorrow evening. Breezy and seasonably colder to end the week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Snow before 1 p.m., then snow, freezing rain, and sleet between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., then rain, snow, freezing rain, and sleet after 4 p.m. The snow could be heavy at times. High near 34 degrees. Breezy, with a southeast wind 6 to 11 miles-per-hour increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. Little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow and sleet accumulation of 3 to 7 inches possible.
Tonight: Rain showers before 4 a.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Low around 32 degrees. Southeast wind 8 to 18 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of rain showers, snow showers, and freezing rain before 10 a.m., then a chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 34 degrees. Breezy, with a west wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32 degrees.
Friday night: A chance of snow showers after 1a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 40 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 30 degrees ; noon, 30 degrees; and 5 p.m., 33 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:31 a.m.
Sunset: 5:22 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 18 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.