High pressure will be in control of today’s weather. Conditions will be dry. A strong storm will arrive tomorrow producing plowable snowfall and creating dicey travel conditions. Gusty winds will move in Thursday bringing colder air for the end of the week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Cloudy, with a high near 34 degrees. West wind 10 to 16 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Tonight: A chance of snow after 4 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tomorrow: Snow, mainly after 7 a.m. High near 35 degrees. Breezy, with a southeast wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches possible.
Tomorrow night: Rain, possibly mixed with snow before 4am, then a chance of rain, snow, and freezing rain. Low around 30 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Thursday: A chance of snow showers and freezing rain before 7 a.m., then a chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 33 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Thursday night: A chance of snow showers after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 21 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30 degrees.
Friday night: A chance of snow showers after 1a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23 degrees.
Sunday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 39 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 28 degrees ; noon, 31 degrees; and 5 p.m., 33 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:31 a.m.
Sunset: 5:21 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 10 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.