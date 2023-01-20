The region is in the midst of a stormy pattern. Expect a chance for precipitation daily with a more significant opportunity on Wednesday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of rain showers, snow showers and freezing rain before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37 degrees.
Tomorrow night: A chance of snow after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Wednesday: Rain and snow. High near 40 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Wednesday night: Rain showers, snow showers and freezing rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Thursday: A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 31 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 30 degrees; noon, 35 degrees; and 5 p.m., 33 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:32 a.m.
Sunset: 5:19 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with four percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.