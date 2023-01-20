The region is in the midst of a stormy pattern. Expect a chance for precipitation daily with a more significant opportunity on Wednesday.

Progressland Outlook

Today: A chance of rain showers, snow showers and freezing rain before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37 degrees.

Tomorrow night: A chance of snow after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Wednesday: Rain and snow. High near 40 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Wednesday night: Rain showers, snow showers and freezing rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Thursday: A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 31 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Local Forecast

The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 30 degrees; noon, 35 degrees; and 5 p.m., 33 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:32 a.m.

Sunset: 5:19 p.m.

Moon: Waxing crescent with four percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.

Tags

Trending Food Videos