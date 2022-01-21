Cold temperatures will be in place again today. Winds will be lighter. A prolonged cold spell with below normal temperatures will settle into place this weekend. A pair of weak Alberta Clippers could bring snow to the area late tomorrow night and again late in the day Monday and Tuesday.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 26 degrees. Wind chill values as low as -5 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 5 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14 degrees. West wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tomorrow: A chance of snow showers, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25 degrees. West wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tomorrow night: A slight chance of snow showers before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 3 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Monday: A chance of snow showers after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday night: Snow showers likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 22 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday: A chance of snow showers before 1 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Tuesday night: A chance of snow showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 22 degrees.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around -2 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 24 degrees.

Local Report

The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., -4 degrees; noon, 19 degrees; and 5 p.m., 23 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:33 a.m.

Sunset: 5:19 p.m.

Moon: Waning gibbous with 81 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.

Tags

Trending Food Videos