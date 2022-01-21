Cold temperatures will be in place again today. Winds will be lighter. A prolonged cold spell with below normal temperatures will settle into place this weekend. A pair of weak Alberta Clippers could bring snow to the area late tomorrow night and again late in the day Monday and Tuesday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 26 degrees. Wind chill values as low as -5 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 5 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14 degrees. West wind 5 to 7 mph.
Tomorrow: A chance of snow showers, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25 degrees. West wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of snow showers before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 3 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Monday: A chance of snow showers after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday night: Snow showers likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 22 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: A chance of snow showers before 1 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of snow showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 22 degrees.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around -2 degrees.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 24 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., -4 degrees; noon, 19 degrees; and 5 p.m., 23 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:33 a.m.
Sunset: 5:19 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 81 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.