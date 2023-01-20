High pressure will keep conditions dry today. A stormier pattern arrives late tomorrow with two storms bringing the possibility of plowable snow to parts of the region.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34 degrees. Northwest wind 7 to 13 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees. West wind around 6 mph becoming south after midnight.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of snow between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., then rain and snow. High near 39 degrees. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Snow before 1 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow. Low around 30 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Monday: A chance of rain showers, snow showers and freezing rain before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37 degrees.
Tuesday night: A chance of snow after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Wednesday: Rain and snow. High near 40 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Wednesday night: Rain showers, snow showers and freezing rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Thursday: A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 31 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 29 degrees; noon, 32 degrees; and 5 p.m., 32 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:33 a.m.
Sunset: 5:17 p.m.
Moon: New moon with none of the moon’s surface illuminated.