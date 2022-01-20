Negative wind chill will impact Progressland today and tomorrow morning. A deep upper level trough will set up this weekend resulting in a prolonged cold spell with below normal temperatures. A pair of weak Alberta Clippers will affect the area late in the day Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 17 degrees. Wind chill values as low as -10 degrees. North wind 5 to 7 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around -4 degrees. Light northeast wind.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 24 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13 degrees.
Sunday: A chance of flurries after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27 degrees.
Monday night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tuesday: Snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of snow showers or flurries. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of flurries. Partly sunny, with a high near 23 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 0 degrees; noon, 10 degrees; and 5 p.m., 13 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:33 a.m.
Sunset: 5:17 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 88 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.