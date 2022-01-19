A front will finish moving through the state this morning drastically dropping temperatures. A deep level trough will set up allowing an Alberta Clipper to move in and affect the area early next week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 23 degrees. Northwest wind 8 to 11 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around -2 degrees. North wind 3 to 8 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 20 degrees. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around -4 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 25 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9 degrees.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 24 degrees.
Monday night: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 21 degrees; noon, 21 degrees; and 5 p.m., 19 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:34 a.m.
Sunset: 5:16 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 94 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.