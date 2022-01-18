An Alberta Clipper tracking north of Pennsylvania will bring an opportunity for precipitation today. Rain during the day will change to snow this evening. A co thanks to a cold front that will sweep through the state.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of rain after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41 degrees. Southwest wind 7 to 11 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: A chance of snow, mainly before 10 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 17 degrees. West wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23 degrees. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around -1 degrees.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 20 degrees.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 0 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 27 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10 degrees.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 26 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 26 degrees; noon, 36 degrees; and 5 p.m., 37 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:35 a.m.
Sunset: 5:15 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 98 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.