A storm tracking through state will bring rain tonight and tomorrow. A light wintery mix is likely at the onset of the storm especially in the higher elevations. Windy conditions will follow.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Cloudy, with a high near 41 degrees. West wind 11 to 15 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight: Rain likely after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Rain. High near 45 degrees. Southeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39 degrees.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees.
Sunday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday: A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 41 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 39 degrees ; noon, 40 degrees; and 5 p.m., 40 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:35 a.m.
Sunset: 5:13 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 16 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.