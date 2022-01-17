Yesterday’s snow will diminish this morning followed by fair weather as a ridge of high pressure will move in. There is a slight chance of snow tomorrow morning followed by a mix of rain and snow changing to all rain later in the day. Another frigid airmass will return later in the workweek.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of snow showers before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29 degrees. West wind 8 to 13 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph after midnight.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of snow before 10 a.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow between 10 a.m. and noon, then a chance of rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41 degrees. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A chance of rain and snow before 9 p.m., then a chance of snow between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23 degrees.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 1 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 21 degrees.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 0 degrees.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 25 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11 degrees.
Sunday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 22 degrees; noon, 27 degrees; and 5 p.m., 27 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:35 a.m.
Sunset: 5:14 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 100 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.