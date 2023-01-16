There is a possibility of a wintery mix in higher elevations this morning. The frozen precipitation will change to rain as the day goes on. A more robust system will bring precipitation Thursday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Rain, mainly before noon, then showers likely after noon. High near 45 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees. Southwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Cloudy, with a high near 43 degrees. West wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tomorrow night: Rain, mainly after 1 a.m.. Low around 34 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday: Rain. High near 48 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent.
Thursday night: Rain likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39 degrees.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees.
Sunday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 34 degrees ; noon, 41 degrees; and 5 p.m., 45 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:36 a.m.
Sunset: 5:12 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 25 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.