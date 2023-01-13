Weather will again be mild and dry today. A low will bring wet conditions with above normal temperatures tomorrow.

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 47 degrees.

Tonight: A chance of light rain after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Tomorrow: Light rain likely before 1 p.m., then a chance of showers after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 47 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45 degrees.

Wednesday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Thursday: Rain. High near 48 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Local Forecast

The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 22 degrees; noon, 39 degrees; and 5 p.m., 40 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:36 a.m.

Sunset: 5:11 p.m.

Moon: Waning gibbous with 35 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.

