Weather will again be mild and dry today. A low will bring wet conditions with above normal temperatures tomorrow.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 47 degrees.
Tonight: A chance of light rain after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tomorrow: Light rain likely before 1 p.m., then a chance of showers after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 47 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45 degrees.
Wednesday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Thursday: Rain. High near 48 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 22 degrees; noon, 39 degrees; and 5 p.m., 40 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:36 a.m.
Sunset: 5:11 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 35 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.