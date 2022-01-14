Very cold air will move in today. Temperatures will be frigid with wind chills in negative numbers overnight. A winter storm will impact the state beginning Sunday afternoon and continuing into Monday afternoon. A cold weather pattern is forecast for the week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 20 degrees. Wind chill values as low as -5. North wind 5 to 7 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 3 degrees. Light northeast wind.
Tomorrow: A chance of snow after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 24 degrees. Light east wind becoming southeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tomorrow night: Snow. The snow could be heavy at times. Low around 19 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches possible.
Monday: Snow, mainly before 1 p.m. High near 31 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Monday night: A chance of snow showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32 degrees.
Tuesday night: A chance of snow showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of rain showers, snow showers and freezing rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 7 degrees; noon, 15 degrees; and 5 p.m., 17 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:37 a.m.
Sunset: 5:10 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 94 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.