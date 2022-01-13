A shallow arctic cold front will slip through the area today dropping temperatures. A developing winter storm will lift up the east coast late in the weekend affecting central Pennsylvania Sunday into early Monday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 34 degrees. North wind 7 to 11 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 7 degrees. Wind chill values as low as -5. North wind 7 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 19 degrees. North wind around 6 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 3 degrees.
Sunday: A chance of snow showers after 1p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 29 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday night: Snow showers. Low around 18 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Snow showers likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Monday night: A chance of snow showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32 degrees.
Tuesday night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of rain showers, snow showers, and freezing rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 30 degrees; noon, 33 degrees; and 5 p.m., 27 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:37 a.m.
Sunset: 5:09 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 89 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.