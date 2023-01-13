Winter will try to return today with seasonably cooler temperatures and snow in the higher elevations. Temperatures will resume the warming trend tomorrow with fair and dry conditions. Expect rain on Tuesday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 31 degrees. Northwest wind 8 to 11 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 19 degrees. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 41 degrees. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23 degrees.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 47 degrees.
Monday night: A chance of light rain after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Light rain likely before 1 p.m., then a chance of showers after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 47 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45 degrees.
Wednesday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Thursday: Rain. High near 48 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 24 degrees; noon, 30 degrees; and 5 p.m., 28 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:37 a.m.
Sunset: 5:09 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 56 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.