Milder conditions will continue through today. Colder weather will return tomorrow and last through the weekend.

Progressland Outlook

Today: A slight chance of rain and snow showers after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39 degrees. Southwest wind 3 to 6 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tonight: A chance of rain and snow showers before 10 p.m., then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22 degrees. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: A slight chance of snow showers before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 30 degrees. North wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 5 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 19 degrees.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 6 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 26 degrees.

Sunday night: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30 degrees.

Local Report

The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 36 degrees; noon, 36 degrees; and 5 p.m., 36 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:38 a.m.

Sunset: 5:08 p.m.

Moon: Waxing gibbous with 83 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.

