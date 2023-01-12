Rain will change to snow today. A minor accumulation is expected by this evening. Snow will end tomorrow morning.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of rain before 8 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a high near 38 degrees. Northwest wind around 11 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tonight: A chance of snow showers, mainly before 7 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 23 degrees. Northwest wind around 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 33 degrees. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 18 degrees.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 40 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48 degrees.
Monday night: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 45 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 37 degrees ; noon, 36 degrees; and 5 p.m., 33 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:37 a.m.
Sunset: 5:08 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 66 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.