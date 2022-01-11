A noticeable warming trend will continue through midweek. Colder weather will return on Friday. There is a possibility of light snow showers tonight that could provide a minor accumulation by Thursday.

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 40 degrees. Southwest wind 8 to 10 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 22 miles-per-hour.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tomorrow: A slight chance of snow showers before 10 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39 degrees. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow night: A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 7 p.m., then a slight chance of snow showers between 7 p.m. and 1a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 31 degrees.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 8 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Saturday: A chance of snow showers after 1p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday night: A chance of snow showers before 1a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 28 degrees.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16 degrees.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33 degrees.

Local Report

The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 21 degrees; noon, 34 degrees; and 5 p.m., 36 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:38 a.m.

Sunset: 5:07 p.m.

Moon: Waxing gibbous with 75 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.

