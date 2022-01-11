A noticeable warming trend will continue through midweek. Colder weather will return on Friday. There is a possibility of light snow showers tonight that could provide a minor accumulation by Thursday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 40 degrees. Southwest wind 8 to 10 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 22 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of snow showers before 10 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39 degrees. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 7 p.m., then a slight chance of snow showers between 7 p.m. and 1a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 31 degrees.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 8 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: A chance of snow showers after 1p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of snow showers before 1a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 28 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16 degrees.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 21 degrees; noon, 34 degrees; and 5 p.m., 36 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:38 a.m.
Sunset: 5:07 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 75 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.