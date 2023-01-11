A low pressure system will track across the commonwealth today bringing the opportunity for rain. The system is pushing a trailing cold front that will bring gusty winds and dropping temperatures tomorrow. The cooler weather will stick around through the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Light rain likely before 1 p.m., then rain likely, mainly after 3 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 44 degrees. East wind 5 to 8 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Rain. Low around 34 degrees. Southeast wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: A chance of rain showers before 1p.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 40 degrees. West wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 34 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 19 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 41 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45 degrees.
Monday night: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of showers or light rain. Cloudy, with a high near 47 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 34 degrees ; noon, 39 degrees; and 5 p.m., 42 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:38 a.m.
Sunset: 5:07 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 75 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.