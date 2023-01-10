A low expected to develop over the Great Lakes will help transport mild air into Pennsylvania today and tomorrow. The resulting storm will produce rain showers for the region tomorrow, possibly beginning as a period of light mixed precipitation. A cold front Friday will change the rain to snow in the higher elevations.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 41 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: A slight chance of snow before 10 p.m., then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Showers, mainly after 1 p.m. High near 43 degrees. Southeast wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Showers. Low around 36 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday: A chance of rain showers before 1 p.m., then a chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 39 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Friday night: A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: A chance of snow showers before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 28 degrees ; noon, 38 degrees; and 5 p.m., 39 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:38 a.m.
Sunset: 5:06 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 83 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.