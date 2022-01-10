Snow showers will fade today. Conditions will improve and temperatures will moderate into mid-week.

Today: A slight chance of snow showers before 9 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 20 degrees. Wind chill values as low as zero. Northwest wind around 7 miles-per-hour becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 14 degrees. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 39 degrees. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tomorrow night: A slight chance of snow showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Thursday: A chance of snow showers before 1p.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 30 degrees.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 12 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28 degrees.

Saturday night: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Sunday: A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 32 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Local Report

The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 11 degrees; noon, 17 degrees; and 5 p.m., 19 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:38 a.m.

Sunset: 5:06 p.m.

Moon: Waxing gibbous with 66 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.

