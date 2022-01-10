Snow showers will fade today. Conditions will improve and temperatures will moderate into mid-week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of snow showers before 9 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 20 degrees. Wind chill values as low as zero. Northwest wind around 7 miles-per-hour becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 14 degrees. Southwest wind around 6 mph.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 39 degrees. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of snow showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Thursday: A chance of snow showers before 1p.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 30 degrees.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 12 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28 degrees.
Saturday night: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Sunday: A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 32 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 11 degrees; noon, 17 degrees; and 5 p.m., 19 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:38 a.m.
Sunset: 5:06 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 66 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.