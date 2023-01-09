Above seasonal temperatures will be in place for much of the week. A storm Thursday bring periods of rain. A front moving through the state Friday will bring colder temperatures with the opportunity for snow showers.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Cloudy, with a high near 40 degrees. West wind around 5 miles-per-hour becoming calm in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tomorrow: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Thursday: Showers, mainly after 1 p.m. High near 45 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Thursday night: Showers. Low around 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Extended Forecast

Friday: Rain showers likely before 1 pm, then rain and snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 40 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Friday night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Saturday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39 degrees.

Local Forecast

The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 28 degrees ; noon, 34 degrees; and 5 p.m., 35 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:38 a.m.

Sunset: 5:05 p.m.

Moon: Waning gibbous with 89 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.

