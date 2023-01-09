Above seasonal temperatures will be in place for much of the week. A storm Thursday bring periods of rain. A front moving through the state Friday will bring colder temperatures with the opportunity for snow showers.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Cloudy, with a high near 40 degrees. West wind around 5 miles-per-hour becoming calm in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees. Calm wind.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Thursday: Showers, mainly after 1 p.m. High near 45 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Thursday night: Showers. Low around 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Rain showers likely before 1 pm, then rain and snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 40 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Friday night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Saturday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 28 degrees ; noon, 34 degrees; and 5 p.m., 35 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:38 a.m.
Sunset: 5:05 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 89 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.