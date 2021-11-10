Suggested Scripture(s): Matthew 20:25-28; John 15:1-11; Romans 3:9-11 & 5:6-8
In honor of Veteran’s Day, I’d like to share how Pastor Clarence Cranford wrote in a book entitled, A Man Called Intrepid, that during World War II, First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt carried a poem in her purse which read:
Dear Lord,
Lest I continue
My Complacent Way,
Help me to remember
Somewhere out there
A man died for me today.
As long as there be war,
I then must ask and answer,
Am I worth dying for?
This is a question we all must ask, Cranford says, in response to those soldiers in the history of our nation who have given their lives that we might enjoy the freedom we have. Do our attitudes and ways we live out our freedom justify that kind of sacrifice?
But there is also another question for people of faith. The Bible says that Jesus died for us. The question is again asked, are we worthy of such a sacrifice? The Bible actually says no, if by our own merits; but the Bible also says the answer to this question can be yes, because of God’s unconditional love shown by the giving of his Son.
So we can look at our lives in one of two ways: we can say, No, I am not worthy, which is true if we think we are worthy on our own; or, we can look at it from the perspective which says, Yes! Because I am worth it to God!
So what difference does that make for you and me? Can we ever afford to be complacent again regarding the countless sacrifices made by our Veterans for the freedoms we have as American citizens? And in regards to our citizenship in the coming Kingdom of Heaven, can we ever be complacent concerning the expression of God’s love and ultimate sacrifice in Jesus Christ; and, how that should be reflected by our sacrificial love and concern for others and their needs?