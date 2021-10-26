Suggested Scripture(s): 1 Corinthians 12
It was about seven years ago that my dad in San Antonio, Texas was recovering from a heart procedure. It had been about a month and he was now at home, recovering, back at his office, and overall doing better because the goal and hoped-for outcome of his procedure was successful. I was reminded that over the years, I have had opportunities to see actual pictures – some live as a procedure is being done – of a patient’s heart before and after a finished and successful procedure. Incredible!
It reminds me again of how fearfully and wonderfully God has made us. So with information taken from a church newsletter in Texas in 2005 and from a December 10, 2014 devotional written for the publication, Our Daily Bread, let’s take a look at this incredible muscle called the heart:
1) Technically, the heart is a muscle, a reciprocal pump that circulates our blood through 60,000 miles of flexible tubing called arteries and veins – some an inch in diameter and others called capillaries that are so fine that it takes ten of them to equal the thickness of one human hair;
2) The heart is a self-regulating, timing device with built-in electrical sources fueled by bodily chemicals with timing accurate to within one fifty-thousandth of a second…;
3) The heart can vary its output as needed from pumping five to twelve gallons a minute, which can equal a million and a-half gallons per year, and during one’s lifetime, that would be enough blood to fill the fuel tanks of 2,100 Boeing 747 passenger jets;
4) For the heart to do this, it must beat or pump approximately 100,00 times a day to provide blood which carries oxygen and nourishment to every cell in our bodies – this adds up to 35 million beats each year and 2.5 billion beats in an average lifetime;
and, 5) Each beat or pump or contraction, medical science tells us, is similar to the effort of a person holding a tennis ball in his or her palm and giving it a good hard squeeze – again, 35 million times a year!
So if I think about my own heart, it means my earthly life would have long been over if it were not for every single one of those 35 million beats in the past year.
SO what does this have to do with all of our community’s churches’ fall activities?
Here’s how: all of us together – young and old, with our time, treasure, and talents – make up the heart and every beat of ministry and life and proclamation for Christ in every church in Clearfield; and without every beat from each of us collectively as the heart of the church universal here in Clearfield and Clearfield County, we could not do what Christ has called all of us to do; that is why everyone is needed and vital to Christ and His Church’s life and ministry.
The source that enables the heartbeats of our churches is the Holy Spirit as sent by Christ to nourish, direct, lead, and empower. But each of us is needed – as the heart and lifeblood for ministry here in this time and place.
And the ministry of each pastor in each of our churches cannot answer this calling alone. For all of us, together with our pastors, make up the heart and life of our congregations.
Christ needs you, your church needs you, your pastor needs you, your community needs you, the world needs you – for all of you together are the beating heart for these parts of the body of Christ in Clearfield.
How blessed I am to be a pastor of one among the many churches in our city and among all of you as also one of the many beats of the heart of Christ’s Church here in this place and as Scripture says, For such a time as this!