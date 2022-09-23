ALLPORT — If you love offense, L.T. Drivas Memorial Field was the place to be on Friday night as the visiting Conemaugh Township Indians and the West Branch Warriors combined for 114 total points and 991 total yards of offense as the Indians downed the Warriors, 62-52.
Indian Ethan Black continually gave the Warriors' defense fits, racking up seven receptions for 261 yards and four touchdowns, while also adding a 55-yard kick return TD in the process. Conemaugh Twp. QB Tanner Shirley was 14-of-20 for 356 yards and four TDs.
Conemaugh Twp. utilized big plays in the game while the Warrior offense was more methodical with quarterback Tyler Biggans and running back Wyatt Schwiderske. Biggans had 220 yards rushing and four touchdowns on 37 carries while Schwiderske had 26 carries for 146 yards and a score.
Biggans also threw for 126 yards and three touchdowns, two of which went to Kyle Kolesar as he had five receptions for 82 yards on the night.
What became a trend in the heavyweight-title fight back-and-forth battle on the night saw the Warriors end up scoring touchdowns on sustained drives, only for the Indians to answer right back with quick strikes. Two separate occasions saw the Indians score just 11 seconds after West Branch put up a touchdown — with those being a 61-yard and 55-yard kick return touchdowns by Jon Updyke and Black, respectively.
The visiting Indians did jump out to a 35-14 lead with 1:52 left in the second quarter on a Black 37-yard TD reception as the Warriors did cut that deficit to 35-20 at the half with a Kolesar 26-yard TD reception with 10 seconds to go before halftime.
West Branch then took the opening kickoff of the second half and had a 12-play, 70 yard drive that took 6:49 off the click and ended with a Biggans 3-yard plunge to cut the Indian lead to 35-26 after a failed two-point try.
But Conemaugh Twp. answered exactly one minute later as Black hauled in a 54-yard TD after Shirley found him in the flat and like most of his scores on the night, was gone into the end zone after that.
The second half saw both squads battling back and forth as there was only one punt by West Branch in the entire contest, as they faked another and got a first down out of it in the first half.
The Warriors got the Conemaugh Twp. lead to a one-score contest at 54-46 with 4:13 left to go as John Stavola hauled in a beautiful diving 30-yard TD catch from Biggans as Biggans' two-point run was good. But the Indians would strike back again with Black's fifth and final TD of the night with 2:24 to go — this one on a 29-yard catch — as Conemaugh Twp. pulled out to a 62-46 lead.
West Branch would score the final TD of the contest with 1:12 to go with a Kolesar 30-yd TD reception. But the failed run on the two-point try gave the Indians a 10-point, 62-52 lead as the Warriors' onside kick attempt failed and the Indians would escape with the 62-52 victory.
West Branch falls to 2-3 on the season and host Curwensville next week.
Conemaugh Township goes to 5-0 on the year and will host Northern Bedford County next week.