GRAMPIAN — William Waterloo will continue to lead Grampian Borough Council, assisted by Lew Weber.
The two men were elected chairman and vice chairman at Monday’s reorganizational meeting of the board.
Waterloo will also serve as the borough’s right-to-know officer, land-use permits officer and the borough’s delegate to the county’s tax collection committee. Weber will remain the borough’s street commissioner.
Betty Jo Sutika will continue as the borough’s secretary/treasurer. Her salary was increased $1 per hour. Council members pay was increased to $50 per meeting attended.
Bureau Veritas will carry on as the borough’s building inspector; Jim Carns Jr., emergency management coordinator; Melissa Hollabaugh, tax collector; Alder Run Engineering, engineer; Northwest Bank, depository; Fred Neiswender, solicitor; Joe Lazore, auditor and Keystone Collections to collect earned income and local services taxes on behalf of the borough.
At the monthly meeting that followed, Grampian-Penn-Bloom Fire Co. Chief Jim Carns Jr. reported the company responded to 11 calls in the borough last month and that the fire company will be hosting a gun raffle on May 14.
Weber reported the state Department of Transportation will be maintaining and repairing storm drains on state Route 729 and Haytown Road in June.
Council members discussed possible paving projects on Eighth and Sixth streets. Resurfacing work on Sixth Street will be contingent on storm water drains being replaced.
Council also authorized the purchase of gift certificates for the borough’s employees.