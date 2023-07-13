Penn State’s 2023 wideout room does not lack for talent. But the group is a bit unsettled after losing two starters.
James Franklin and receivers coach Marques Hagans are counting on a few unproven receivers to emerge in August.
One of them is next on the list of PSU’s 25 most intriguing players.
No. 23 Omari Evans
Career to date: Evans played sparingly as a true freshman but Penn State thought enough of him to burn his redshirt. He appeared in 13 games, catching five passes for 55 yards and a touchdown, a 32-yard throw from classmate Drew Allar in the Lions’ early-season win over Ohio at Beaver Stadium. Evans was also a spring game standout, catching five passes for 80 yards and a touchdown in the Blue-White scrimmage in mid-April.
How he fits: Evans has the speed to stretch the field and Penn State is replacing starting wideouts Parker Washington and Mitchell Tinsley. The 6-0,185-pound Evans has made significant strides since arriving in State College. He was a prep quarterback at Shoemaker High School in Killeen, Texas.
Quote of note: “He’s strong and he’s physical, and he’s getting more and more confident, day by day. As you guys know, we’ve talked about it a lot. We need somebody to step up in that third wide receiver role. … He’s got all the tools.” – James Franklin on Evans after his strong showing in the Blue-White scrimmage.
Best-case scenario: Evans’ work in the Blue-White scrimmage carries over to August practice sessions. He emerges as one the Lions’ most consistent receivers in a group that also includes KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Harrison Wallace III and Kent State transfer Dante Cephas. Evans’ deep speed creates more room for Lambert-Smith in the passing game and it doesn’t allow defenses to stack the box against runners Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen.